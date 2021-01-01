DEX Hits Market Cap of $4.68 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, DEX has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market cap of $4.68 million and $179,385.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00130562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00556742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00154203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00299312 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049807 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

