Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €145.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €153.27 ($180.31).

DB1 opened at €139.25 ($163.82) on Monday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €148.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

