DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.53

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 6967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $635.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $614,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

