Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) (LON:DEMG) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) (LON:DEMG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.40. Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 660,417 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £8.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.35.

Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) Company Profile

Deltex Medical Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells oesophageal doppler haemodynamic monitoring systems under the TrueVue name in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It offers Doppler Probes that is used to measure a patient's blood flow and fluid status directly from the descending aorta during surgery and critical care; Loops plots aortic blood flow velocity and aortic blood pressure monitoring throughout every heartbeat; High Definition Impedance Cardiography, a non-invasive cardiac function and fluid status monitoring system for awake patients; and PressureWave, a pulse pressure wave algorithm for deriving haemodynamic parameters.

