Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €130.00 by Bank of America

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) received a €130.00 ($152.94) target price from equities researchers at Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €115.36 ($135.72).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1 year high of €132.10 ($155.41). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

