Delek US (NYSE:DK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $16.07 on Friday. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

