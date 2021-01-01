Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.39.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK opened at $286.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.46. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,941. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,334 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.