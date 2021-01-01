Decentraland (MANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.44 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $121.44 million and approximately $23.48 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00040752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00300287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00027933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.44 or 0.01978354 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,952,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,773,748 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

