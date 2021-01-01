DEAPcoin Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $347,602.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00028436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00129896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00558392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00161072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00301074 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00049421 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

