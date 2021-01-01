Dean Stoecker Sells 15,000 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $896,250.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Dean Stoecker sold 50,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $5,970,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $3,369,300.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $4,394,400.00.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -451.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

