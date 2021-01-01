Davinci Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471,898.00 (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Davinci Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX and BitForex. Davinci Coin has a market cap of $11.32 million and $471,898.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Davinci Coin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014641 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,599,901,499 tokens. Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Davinci Coin Token Trading

Davinci Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Davinci Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Davinci Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.