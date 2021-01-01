Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the highest is ($1.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 271.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 992.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.