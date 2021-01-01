Datacoin (DTC) Trading Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $11,669.95 and approximately $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001636 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017840 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

