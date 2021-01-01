DATA (DTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $168,861.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $168,861.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00296728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00025952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.77 or 0.02029175 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

