DAOBet (BET) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $7,588.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,988.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.48 or 0.01188345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00053302 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000538 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 293.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00243299 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.