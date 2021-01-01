CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $161.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,308.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $167.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in CyberArk Software by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

