CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.38.
CyberArk Software stock opened at $161.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,308.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $167.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in CyberArk Software by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
