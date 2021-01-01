CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93. 67,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 127,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.21 million and a PE ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66.

CVE:NXR.UN Company Profile (CVE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

