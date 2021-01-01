CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Cap of $7.06 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $27,073.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00028436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00129896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00558392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00161072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00301074 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00049421 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 128,834,070 coins and its circulating supply is 124,834,070 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

