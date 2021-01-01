Curio (CUR) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Curio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002066 BTC on major exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $38,400.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00304587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.77 or 0.01987681 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.