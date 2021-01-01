Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $16.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Curaleaf from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Curaleaf from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Curaleaf stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

