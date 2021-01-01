Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report sales of $5.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.32 billion and the lowest is $4.91 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $19.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.98 billion to $21.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $227.10. 480,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,249. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

