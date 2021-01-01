Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,737 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 385.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Shares of VRTS opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.23 and a 200-day moving average of $153.67. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $218.50.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

