Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $454,000 in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TACO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 107.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 130.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 140,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,922.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 30,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $221,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 444,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,451.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 164,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,965 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $338.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

