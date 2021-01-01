Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth $111,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NYSE BSBR opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

