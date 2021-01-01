Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 144.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,991 shares of company stock valued at $49,034,096. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.