Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBPO. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,665,000 after purchasing an additional 210,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth $17,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Biologic Products stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.43.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

CBPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

