Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $379,004.07 and $749.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 104.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00193041 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

