Crust Price Up 25.4% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $1.03 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00015008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003090 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 999,808 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

