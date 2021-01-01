Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 10,077 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

