Critical Survey: Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) vs. Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Genel Energy alerts:

0.4% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genel Energy and Lilis Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $377.20 million 1.04 $103.90 million $0.49 2.88 Lilis Energy $66.06 million 0.02 -$272.12 million N/A N/A

Genel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lilis Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and Lilis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Lilis Energy -758.72% N/A -5.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Genel Energy and Lilis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lilis Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilis Energy has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genel Energy beats Lilis Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. It has proven and proven plus probable net working interest reserves of 99 and 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 19,562 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 12,521 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On June 28, 2020, Lilis Energy, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.