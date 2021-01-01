Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Criteo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

