Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CREE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cree from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after purchasing an additional 314,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cree by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 290,923 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Cree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,229,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Cree by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Cree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 421,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

