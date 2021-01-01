Cred Hits One Day Volume of $536,034.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Cred has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $536,034.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy, Gate.io and OKEx. During the last week, Cred has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00129943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00564085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00160760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00304562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00083451 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox, Kyber Network, DDEX, OKEx and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

