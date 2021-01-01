CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.