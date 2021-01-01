Covesting Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $84,668.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00041269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00295134 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016767 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.83 or 0.02028988 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

