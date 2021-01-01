Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $34.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Corning by 11.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,444,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,103,000 after acquiring an additional 461,721 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. Corning has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

