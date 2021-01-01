Cornichon Hits Market Capitalization of $559,628.05 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Cornichon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a market cap of $559,628.05 and approximately $4,771.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 57.4% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00129672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00562653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00160425 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00305214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00081835 BTC.

Cornichon's total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. Cornichon's official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon's official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cornichon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

