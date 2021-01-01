Contrasting Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Affymax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Affymax has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affymax and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affymax N/A N/A N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals -11.92% 19.01% 8.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Affymax and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.40%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Affymax.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Affymax and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals $206.55 million 1.74 $6.09 million $4.46 6.51

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Affymax.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Affymax on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus. It also provides aspirin and extended-release dipyridamole; Cholestyramine, an adjunctive therapy to diet for the reduction of elevated serum cholesterol; Ezetimibe-Simvastatin to lower high cholesterol and triglyceride levels; Fenofibrate, a peroxisome proliferator receptor alpha activator; Hydrocortisone rectal cream for the relief of inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Morphine Sulfate, an oral solution for acute and chronic pain management; Nimodipine to enhance neurological outcomes; and Terbutaline Sulfate for the prevention and reversal of bronchospasm. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

