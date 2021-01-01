ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ContraFect stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.40.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.
