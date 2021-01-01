ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ContraFect stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ContraFect by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

