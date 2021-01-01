Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Trading Up 0.3%

Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

Continental Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGOOF)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

