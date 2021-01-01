Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

