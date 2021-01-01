Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $5.41. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 3,995,645 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €3.90 ($4.59) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.96 ($5.84).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.22 and a 200-day moving average of €4.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.73.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

