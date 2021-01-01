Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

COLB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

