Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.72

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and traded as high as $25.78. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 163,695 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,761,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

