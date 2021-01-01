Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.33

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.33 and traded as low as $81.98. Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) shares last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 6,795 shares changing hands.

CGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$624.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 8.3710139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

