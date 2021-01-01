Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.44. 4,425,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,270,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,783 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
