Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.44. 4,425,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,270,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,783 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.