Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post $20.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $67.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $68.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $76.09 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDXS. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 721.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

