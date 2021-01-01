Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 6,979,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,014,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $423.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 308.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,597 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.