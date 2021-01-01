Clime Capital Limited (CAM.AX) (ASX:CAM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Capital Limited (CAM.AX) (ASX:CAM) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Clime Capital Limited (CAM.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 63.82 and a quick ratio of 63.78.

In other Clime Capital Limited (CAM.AX) news, insider John Abernethy bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,520.00 ($48,228.57).

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

