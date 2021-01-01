Cindicator Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $306,147.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00300483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00027183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.91 or 0.01988586 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Buying and Selling Cindicator

